League One: Portsmouth draw allows Peterborough and Sunderland to close gap at top

Pompey’s lead at the top of League One was cut to four points as Rhys Bennett scored the only goal of the game for Peterborough to beat Fleetwood 1-0.

The centre-back headed home from Louis Reed's drilled corner in the 52nd minute.

It was a first home win in six matches for Posh and they took advantage of Pompey’s 2-2 draw with Burton to move closer to Kenny Jackett’s table toppers.

Posh remain a point ahead of third-placed Sunderland after the Black Cats defeated Doncaster 1-0.

Chris Maguire's goal two minutes after half-time gave the visitors all three points.

Plymouth leapt off the foot of the standings by clinching only their second win of the season after defeating Gillingham 3-1, with Freddie Ladapo bagging a double once again.

Ladapo also scored twice at the weekend as Plymouth surrendered a 2-1 lead to lose 3-2 to Burton.

But there was no repeat this time around as his strikes in the 22nd and 34th minute gave the Pilgrims some breathing room.

Substitute Ruben Lameiras added a third in the 73rd minute before Luke O'Neill scored a late consolation three minutes later.

Bradford now sit at the bottom of the table on goal difference after going down 4-2 at home to Coventry.

Jonson Clarke-Harris and Conor Chaplin put the Sky Blues on the path to a fourth successive win and although Anthony O'Connor pulled one back, Jordy Hiwula and Tom Bayliss made the game safe before O'Connor scored again.

Bradford's misery was compounded when George Miller was given his marching orders late on.

Danny Hylton's hat-trick propelled Luton into the top six thanks to a 4-1 victory over fellow promotion contenders Accrington.

Offrande Zanzala cancelled out Hylton's early opener but the frontman struck almost immediately after Andrew Shinnie had restored Luton's lead following the resumption before bagging his third in the 70th minute.

Fifth-placed Barnsley suffered their second defeat in the space of four days as lowly Shrewsbury prevailed 3-1.

Greg Docherty, Ollie Norburn and Luke Waterfall scored for the Shrews, with Ethan Pinnock getting on the score-sheet for the Tykes.

Substitute Gavin Whyte grabbed what could be a potentially priceless point for struggling Oxford in a 1-1 draw against Charlton, who had taken the lead through Lyle Taylor's 25th-minute penalty.

Wycombe leapfrogged Rochdale into 14th as goals from Bryn Morris, Adebayo Akinfenwa and Fred Onyedinma gave Wanderers a 3-0 victory.

Harry Bunn netted his first Southend goals, scoring in either half and either side of Timothee Dieng's strike as the Shrimpers eased past Walsall, also by a 3-0 scoreline.

Bristol Rovers won for the first time in six league matches as Edward Upson's strike and Will Nightingale's own goal gave the Pirates a 2-0 victory over AFC Wimbledon, who slumped to a fifth consecutive defeat.

Armand Gnanduillet scored the only goal of the game as Blackpool overcame Scunthorpe 1-0 at Bloomfield Road.