3. Barnsley praise from Grant McCann

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has been full of compliments ahead of the game with the Tykes. He's even predicting the League One Championship trophy ending up at Oakwell at the end of the season. He said: 'It wouldnt surprise me if they went on a run and won the league. They may be a few points behind Luton, but stranger things have happened. Its tight up there between Luton, Barnsley and Sunderland. Its hard to predict.'

