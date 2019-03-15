League One promotion race: How Portsmouth and their League One promotion rivals could see their hopes change this weekend
Pompey continue their push for promotion this weekend with the visit of Scunthorpe to Fratton Park.
We take a look at the key factors that could unfold as the promotion rivals battle it out at the top of the table.
1. Game of the weekend - Doncaster Rovers v Barnsley
So much rides on this game (Friday night), which sees sixth-placed Donny play host to the Tykes, who sit second. Barnsley will be desperate to keep Sunderland and Pompey at arms length. while Doncaster have Peterborough, Blackpool and Coventry breathing down their neck.
Barnsley will go into the south Yorkshire derby as favourites. They're unbeaten in the league since December 8 - a run that stretches 17 games and includes a goalless draw at Fratton Park. Rovers, on the other hand, remain in the play-off places despite no win in five League One games.
Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has been full of compliments ahead of the game with the Tykes. He's even predicting the League One Championship trophy ending up at Oakwell at the end of the season. He said: 'It wouldnt surprise me if they went on a run and won the league. They may be a few points behind Luton, but stranger things have happened. Its tight up there between Luton, Barnsley and Sunderland. Its hard to predict.'
The Hatters, who are five points clear of Barnsley play host to 17th-placed Gillingham. Mick Harford's side are on a 24-match unbeaten run. The Gills lost their last game against Bristol Rovers, at home, in midweek.