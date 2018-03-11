League One round-up: Blackburn continue charge towards Championship

Have your say

Adam Armstrong bagged a brace as Blackburn kept their charge towards a return to the Championship on track with a 3-0 win over Blackpool.

Bradley Dack broke the deadlock in first-half injury time and two second-half goals from in-form Armstrong settled proceedings as the League One leaders extended their unbeaten home run to 16 matches in the third tier to move eight points clear of third place.

Shrewsbury took advantage of a slip-up by Wigan to move three points clear in second place.

Alex Rodman and Abu Ogogo were on target to give the Shrews a 2-0 win over Walsall.

Substitute Gary Roberts popped up with an 87th-minute equaliser to earn Wigan a thrilling 3-3 draw with Scunthorpe.

It had looked like Ivan Toney had won it for the visitors with a clinical finish eight minutes into the second half but Roberts had other ideas, with a cool finish from close range shortly after coming on to the pitch.

Rotherham lost ground on the top three after Stephen Humphrys gave Rochdale a 1-0 win at the New York Stadium.

Steve Evans made a winning start in charge of Peterborough with a 4-1 victory against fellow play-off hopefuls Charlton.

Andrew Hughes, a Marcus Maddison penalty and two late goals for Jack Marriott helped Peterborough leapfrog the Addicks.

Michal Zyro had pulled a goal back for the visitors, who saw Josh Magennis miss a penalty at 1-0.

Substitute Kevin Luckassen netted a second-half equaliser as 10-man Northampton held out for a 1-1 draw at Bristol Rovers.

Substitute Jon Meades scored his first goal since October 2016 to give struggling AFC Wimbledon a crucial 2-1 victory over out-of-form Oxford.

Paddy Madden’s strike 11 minutes into the second half secured a 1-1 draw for Fleetwood against Plymouth.

Bury remain rooted to the bottom of the table as they allowed Oldham to come back from 2-0 behind to earn a 2-2 draw following goals from Craig Davies and Ben Pringle.

Southend and Doncaster played out a 0-0 draw, while Bradford’s home clash with MK Dons was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.