League One round-up: Charlton leapfrog Pompey in table

Pompey fell to ninth in the League One table following today’s results.

Play-off rivals Plymouth and Charlton both delivered comprehensive victories over Southend and Northampton respectively.

Argyle thrashed Chris Powell’s side 4-0 at Home Park, with Ruben Lameiras and Graham Carey both firing doubles.

The Addicks also beat the Cobblers by the same scoreline, with Tariqe Fosu netting a brace, while Ben Reeves and Josh Magennis also netted as Charlton moved above the Blues.

Fifth-placed Scunthorpe slipped up, though, drawing 1-1 at Oxford United.

Peterborough also fell to eighth spot after a 1-0 loss away at Rotherham.

Wigan Athletic jumped back to the summit of the table with a 3-0 victory over Oldham Athletic.

Will Grigg opened the scoring for the hosts, before James Vaughan and Nick Powell grabbed second-half goals.

Paul Cook’s side visit Fratton Park on Monday.

Shrewsbury’s title hopes took a blow after they fell to a 3-1 reverse at relegation-battling Rochdale.

Fleetwood clinched a 1-0 win away to AFC Wimbledon, while Doncaster defeated Blackpool 2-1 at Bloomfield Road.

Chris Lines’ penalty five minutes before time gave Bristol Rovers a 2-1 success against Bury.

On Thursday night, Blackburn stayed patient to beat Bradford 2-0 at Ewood Park. Bradley Dack and Craig Conway briefly moved Rovers top of the table.

In the other game on Thursday, MK Dons sealed a 2-1 win at Gillingham.