League One round-up: Graham keeps Blackburn top

Have your say

League One leaders Blackburn extended their winning streak to four matches with a narrow 1-0 home victory over Southend United.

Danny Graham’s close-range header broke the deadlock just before the hour mark and that goal proved enough to earn maximum points and extend Rovers’ unbeaten run to 10 games to lead by two points at the top.

However, the Shrimpers were adamant they should have been awarded a penalty when Simon Cox looked to have been brought down in stoppage time but the referee waves play on.

Will Grigg scored a hat-trick as Wigan moved into second thanks to a comfortable 5-1 victory at home to MK Dons.

The Northern Ireland international fired Michael Jacobs’ assist into the back of the net with a close-range finish and Ethan Ebanks-Landell made it two as he unfortunately guided Nick Powell’s cross into his own net.

Callum Brittain reduced the deficit, while Powell extended Latics’ lead as he headed home and Grigg added the gloss as his two goals in a three-minute spell completed his hat-trick in style.

Wigan stay one point behind Blackburn in the race for the League One crown but have a game in hand.

Rotherham strengthened their spot in the play-offs with a 3-2 victory from a topsy-turvy match against Fleetwood.

Ashley Eastham scored an early close-range opener for the Cod Army and Nathan Pond put into his own net to level matters seven minutes later.

Rotherham took the lead through Joe Newell and the visitors levelled three minutes later through Cian Bolger’s header, but Richard Wood bundled home Newell’s free-kick to hand the Millers maximum points.

Plymouth moved back into the top six thanks to a late 2-1 comeback victory over Peterborough, who finished the match with nine men.

League One top scorer Jack Marriott handed Posh took a ninth-minute lead, but Ryan Taylor headed in an equaliser and Graham Carey netted a penalty at the death to steal all three points.

Peterborough were reduced to 10 men as Liam Shephard saw red and Steven Taylor joined him for an early bath just before Carey’s winner.

Pompey travel to Home Park on Saturday as they look to leapfrog Derek Adams’ side in the table.

Charlton remain sixth after being held to a 1-1 draw at Bristol Rovers.

The Gas went when former Blues attacker Kyle Bennett profited on a mistake by the Addicks’ defence on 21 minutes before Ben Reeves equalised on the brink of half-time.

Nathan Delfouneso scored a hat-trick as Blackpool bounced back from Monday’s defeat to Oldham with a comprehensive 5-0 triumph over Bradford, who slipped further away from the play-offs.

The former Aston Villa striker put the hosts in front and Viv Solomon-Otabor doubled their lead six minutes later.

Delfouneso netted his second just before the half hour and he completed his hat-trick with a 70th-minute header, while Sean Longstaff added the gloss with 10 minutes remaining.

Kenny Jackett’s men go to the Bantams on April 17 for a rearranged fixture.

Scunthorpe dropped down a spot to ninth after a 1-1 draw away to struggling Wimbledon where Will Nightingale’s header after four minutes was cancelled out by Lee Novak’s close-range equaliser with six minutes remaining.

Walsall edged a late 1-0 victory over Bury thanks to an Adam Thompson own goal.

Meanwhile, Gillingham’s clash with Doncaster ended goalless.

Finally, Oxford Unit’s encounter against Oldham ended a stalemate.