League One round-up: Shrewsbury move back into the automatics

Shrewsbury returned to the automatic promotion places in League One after a come-from-behind 2-1 win at Scunthorpe.

Stefan Payne, centre, netted Shrewsbury's winner at Scunthorpe. Picture: Joe Pepler

With Blackburn’s game at Gillingham postponed and Wigan in FA Cup action today, the Shrews knew a win would pile the pressure back on and they produced the goods against play-off chasing Iron.

They fell behind in just the eighth minute, though, as Josh Morris scored for the hosts.

However, he later became the villain as he missed a chance to double the lead from the spot before half-time, with Dean Henderson saving.

And Shrewsbury hit back after the break through Jon Nolan’s effort and a Stefan Payne penalty within seven minutes of each other to move two points behind leaders Blackburn.

Rotherham consolidated their play-off position with a 3-0 win at Northampton.

The Millers had lost their last two games but goals from Michael Smith, David Ball and Richie Towell got them back to winning ways in style to keep their gap to seventh-placed Plymouth to eight points.

Argyle ensured the three points with a thrilling 3-2 win over fellow play-off chasers Bristol Rovers.

Rovers twice led through Chris Lines and Ellis Harrison but Jamie Ness cancelled out on both occasions and then Graham Carey won it for the hosts with an 85th-minute penalty after Ruben Lameiras had earlier missed from the spot.

Peterborough suffered a first defeat under boss Steve Evans as they were beaten 2-1 by managerless Oxford United.

Goals from Rob Dickie and James Henry put the U’s in control before Posh, who had Jack Baldwin sent off, made a game of it through Jack Marriott’s 29th goal of the season.

Oxford travel to Pompey a week today, with the game being aired live in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

MK Dons further boosted their survival hopes with a 2-1 win over fellow strugglers Bury.

The Dons won for the first time in 2018 when they beat Rotherham in midweek and followed that up with another vital three points thanks to a pair of Chuks Aneke penalties.

George Miller had given Bury hope but they remain nine points off safety.

Rochdale drew 1-1 with AFC Wimbledon in a result which does not do Dale’s bid for survival much good.

Adedeji Oshilaja opened the scoring for the Wombles in just the seventh minute as he reacted well to Lyle Taylor’s free-kick which struck the ball.

But Rochdale – who are five points adrift from safety with three games in hand – were level on 25 minutes.

It came in slightly fortuitous circumstances as Andy Cannon’s long-range shot took a heavy deflection off Barry Fuller and looped over Wimbledon goalkeeper George Long

Charlton’s play-off chances spluttered slightly as they were held to a goalless stalemate.

Finally, Blackpool and Southend’s clash at Bloomfield Road ended in a 1-1 draw.

Marc-Antoine Fortune’s strike gave Chris Powell’s troops the lead after 11 minutes, but Clark Robertson grabbed an equaliser for the Tangerines in the fist-half stoppage-time.

Doncaster Rovers host Bradford City in a Yorkshire derby on Monday.