League One round-up: Sunderland net late winner, Joey Barton loses first match as boss

LYNDEN GOOCH headed a stoppage-time winner as Sunderland launched their bid to bounce straight back to the Championship with a 2-1 win against Charlton.

American midfielder Gooch headed home in the sixth minute of added time in the lunch-time kick-off in front of a crowd of more than 30,000 at the Stadium of Light.

Josh Maja's equaliser midway through the second half cancelled out Lyle Taylor's early first-half penalty for Charlton as new Black Cats boss Jack Ross made a winning start.

Joey Barton's first game in charge of Fleetwood did not go according to script as Joe Pigott's solitary goal on the hour sealed AFC Wimbledon a 1-0 win at Highbury Stadium.

Barnsley made a flying start to life back in League One following relegation with an impressive 4-0 home win against Oxford.

Mamadou Thiam fired a first-half double before Brad Potts and substitute Victor Adeboyejo added further goals in the second period.

League Two champions Accrington crashed back down to earth as their first game in the third tier since 1960 ended in a 2-0 home defeat to Gillingham.

Brandon Hanlan and Josh Parker's header put Gillingham in command at the interval and Accrington could not convert their second-half chances.

Burton, relegated on the final day last season, found it tough going at the Pirelli Stadium, losing 2-1 to Rochdale.

Brad Inman marked his Rochdale debut with two first-half goals before Burton responded through Liam Boyce in the 71st minute.

Coventry, promoted via the play-offs, let slip a second-half lead to lose 2-1 at home to Scunthorpe.

Tony Andreu's free-kick broke the deadlock for Coventry, but Stephen Humphrys levelled from a tight angle and then set up fellow debutant Andy Dales for Scunthorpe's 81st-minute winner.

Peterborough beat Bristol Rovers 2-1 at London Road thanks to first-half headers from Matt Godden and debutant Mark O'Hara before Tom Lockyer headed a stoppage-time consolation for the visitors.

Portsmouth rode their luck in a 1-0 home win against newly-promoted Luton.

Jamal Lowe fired Pompey into a 16th-minute lead, while the Hatters twice hit the crossbar through Jorge Grant and James Collins.

Bradford secured victory in Michael Collins' first game as boss, with Huddersfield loanee Jack Payne's first-half strike securing a 1-0 win at Shrewsbury.

Grant McCann also made a winning start as Doncaster's manager as his side held on to win 3-2 at Southend.

Second-half goals from John Marquis, on-loan Leeds striker Mallik Wilks and Tommy Rowe put Rovers in command.

Southend rallied with goals from debutant Tom Hopper and Theo Robinson, but McCann's side held on.

Walsall came back from behind to win 2-1 at home against Plymouth.

Ryan Edwards gave Plymouth the lead, but Andy Cook followed up to equalise from a rebound after his initial penalty had been saved on the stroke of half-time and Luke Leahy's free-kick sealed the points for the Saddlers.

Wycombe were the only newly-promoted League One side to avoid defeat on the opening day as they were held to a goalless home draw by Blackpool.

Blackpool were indebted to goalkeeper Mark Howard, but hit the crossbar through Chris Taylor's free-kick, while Wycombe's Michael Harriman was sent off late on for his second yellow card.