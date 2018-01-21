League One round-up: Wigan move five points clear

Have your say

Wigan Athletic extended their lead at the top of Sky Bet League One to five points after coming from behind to win 3-1 at Plymouth.

Argyle’s Graham Carey converted a 27th-minute penalty after he had been fouled by Chey Dunkley, but Wigan responded through Will Grigg and Gavin Massey to lead at the break and Dan Burn headed home a third.

The Latics’ extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 14 matches and halted Plymouth’s eight-game unbeaten run, while they meet West Ham in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Richie Smallwood’s late goal clinched Blackburn a 2-1 win at Fleetwood to lift them into the second automatic promotion spot.

Smallwood struck with seven minutes left after Fleetwood’s Conor McAleny had cancelled out Bradley Dack’s 11th goal of the season as Rovers stretched their unbeaten league run to 16 games.

Shrewsbury dropped to third after letting slip a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at home against Doncaster United.

The Shrews led through goals either side of the interval from Mat Sadler and Carlton Morris.

Nevertheless, Mathieu Baudry and Issam Ben Khemis struck to earn Doncaster a point.

Pompey welcome Paul Hurst’s men to Fratton Park on Saturday.

Scunthorpe stay fourth in the table but lost ground on the top two after suffering a 3-1 home defeat to in-form Gillingham.

Lee Martin gave Gillingham a half-time lead and although Scunthorpe hit back early in the second period through Josh Morris, Josh Parker’s header and Tom Eaves’ strike extended the visitors’ unbeaten run to six matches.

Bradford slipped to a fourth defeat in their past five league games but remain fifth after losing 3-1 at Bristol Rovers.

Charlie Wyke’s penalty after Ollie Clarke had handled put Bradford ahead, but Joe Partington equalised soon after the restart, Chris Lines converted a late penalty and Liam Sercombe sealed Rovers’ win with a third.

Charlton Athletic made it three straight league successes with a 3-1 home victory against Walsall at the Valley.

Erhun Oztumer headed Walsall level after Joe Aribo had given Charlton the lead, but Kory Roberts’ own goal put the hosts back in front and Stephy Mavididi added a late third.

Peterborough climbed up to eighth after beating 10-man Oldham 3-0.

Junior Morias scored before Sam Edmundson was sent off for two yellow cards and late goals from George Cooper and Jack Marriott, with a last-minute penalty, sealed the points.

Late goals from George Miller and Harry Bunn secured struggling Bury a surprise 2-1 win at play-off hopefuls Oxford.

James Henry had given the home side a half-time lead and goals from Liam Trotter and Joe Pigott, on his debut, saw AFC Wimbledon sink Blackpool 2-0 at Kingsmeadow.

Northampton moved clear of the bottom four after registering back-to-back wins with a 2-1 home victory against MK Dons.

Alex Gilbey levelled for the Dons soon after John-Joe O’Toole’s opener, but Chris Long restored Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side’s lead before half-time.

Visiting striker Chuks Aneke was shown a straight red card in stoppage time.

The defeat meant the Dons dropped into the relegation zone and, later in the evening MK Dons manager Robbie Neilson departed Stadium MK by mutual consent.

His assistant Stevie Crawford and coach Neil MacFarlane also left.

Rochdale’s scheduled home game against Southend at Spotland was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.