League One warned: Lowe has clicked for Pompey

OMINOUSLY for League One defences, Jamal Lowe has ‘clicked’ for Pompey.

Joe Gallen is adamant the winger is in the form of his Pompey life, having cranked up his performance levels during the past two months.

Joe Gallen. Picture: Joe Pepler

The outcome has seen the 23-year-old emerge as one of the Blues’ key figures during the late-season dash for play-off recognition.

Lowe was once again impressive in Saturday’s goalless draw at Plymouth, which keeps Pompey in seventh spot.

His 90th-minute shot was hooked off the line by Zak Vyner in dramatic fashion to prevent Kenny Jackett’s men claiming a Home Park victory.

As the Blues’ chief assist maker and joint-second top scorer, it has developed into a superb campaign for the ex-Hampton & Richmond performer.

And assistant boss Gallen has noticed a massive upturn in recent weeks.

He said: ‘Jamal is turning himself into a really good player.

‘His athleticism seems to have gone up another couple of notches in the last seven or so weeks with all the work he is putting in.

‘He just looks like a really good athlete and is also a really good footballer. Put both together and he is unstoppable at times.

‘It has clicked. He does a lot of work in the gym and I just think the whole thing has now clicked for him.

‘That extra power gained in the gym, put with his natural athleticism, put with his natural ability, put all those things together and we have what we’re seeing at the moment – someone who once he gets going looks difficult to stop.

‘You tell Jamal that someone has got to make it from here to get into the Premier League. Premier League and Championship clubs have to buy someone, so why can’t it be you? Why can’t it be you, Jamal?

‘Why can’t it be him, why can’t it be him with us? He certainly has the look about him.

‘Jamal has the athleticism, strength, power and football ability. He has grown, in the last seven weeks things have come together for him.

‘But for now he has to knuckle down and concentrate on the next game.’

The next game arrives tonight, with a trip to Valley Parade for a rearranged fixture against Bradford (7.45pm).

The Bantams have managed one win in 15 matches since the turn of the year – a return which has sent them careering out of the play-off spots.

It also cost Stuart McCall his job in February, with replacement Simon Grayson subsequently taking just six points from a possible 24.

Bradford are now 13th in the table – 10 points adrift of Plymouth in the final play-off position.

And they will encounter a Jamal Lowe bang in form.

Gallen added: ‘Jamal looks unstoppable.

‘He has played mostly on the right, but I still have a sneaky feeling he can operate down the middle as well.

‘The lad has also played a bit on the left, he definitely has a lot of flexibility.

‘He’s a really nice person as well and has a big future ahead of him, I have no doubt about that.’