League One: Wigan held as Rovers close in

Have your say

Wigan remain four points clear at the top of League One after being held to a goalless draw by second-placed Shrewsbury.

Paul Cook’s Latics saw their five-game winning run halted as Will Grigg and Max Power hit the crossbar.

Blackburn closed to within a point of the automatic promotion places with a 2-0 win over Rochdale.

The goals came from Bradley Dack and Charlie Mulgrew’s first-half penalty.

Scunthorpe remain fourth after a 3-2 win at Blackpool.

Tom Hopper and Duane Holmes put the Iron 2-0 up.

Blackpool responded through Danny Philliskirk but Hakeeb Adelakun added the visitors’ third before Sean Longstaff gave the hosts hope with two minutes left.

Bradford lost 3-1 at home to Peterborough, who climbed into the play-off places.

Jack Marriott scored twice for Posh after Danny Lloyd had put them ahead. Paul Taylor hit a late consolation.

Rotherham won 3-0 at Bury thanks to David Ball, Lee Frecklington and Will Vaulks.

James Coppinger, Niall Mason (penalty) and Andy Butler fired Doncaster to a 3-0 win over Northampton.

Second-half goals from Devante Cole and Ashley Hunter saw Fleetwood beat Oldham 2-1. Kean Bryan’s late free-kick was in vain.

Gary Sawyer secured Plymouth a 1-0 win at MK Dons, while Walsall and Bristol Rovers drew 0-0.

Oxford drew 1-1 at Gillingham. Ferreira Ricardinho’s goal was cancelled out by Gills substitute Conor Wilkinson.

Simon Cox scored his 100th league goal as Southend beat Charlton 3-1.

Cox struck either side of Michael Turner’s header. Ben Reeves was on target for the Addicks.