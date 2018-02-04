League One: Wigan march on thanks to Griggs and Powell

Wigan extended their lead at the top of League One after beating Gillingham while nearest challengers Blackburn saw their 18-match unbeaten run ended by Plymouth.

Rovers had not lost a league game since October, but they came unstuck at Home Park following first-half goals from Ruben Lameiras and Ryan Taylor.

That result allowed Wigan to move two points clear at the summit with their 2-0 win over Gillingham, where Will Grigg was again on the scoresheet.

The 26-year-old, who scored both goals as Wigan dumped Premier League West Ham out of the FA Cup last weekend, opened the scoring in the 10th minute with a close-range finish.

That was Grigg’s 15th goal of the season – and 50th for the club – and was added to by Nick Powell’s 34th-minute effort as the Latics downed a Gills side who had won their previous four matches.

Shrewsbury moved into the top two above Blackburn after snatching a late 2-1 victory at Bristol Rovers.

Substitute Alex Rodman netted an 88th-minute winner for the visitors after Rovers defender Joe Partington had cancelled out Omar Beckles’ opener.

Scunthorpe closed the gap to third place to five points with an eventful 3-2 win at 10-man Fleetwood.

Josh Morris struck twice to put the Iron 2-0 up, the second from the penalty spot after Ashley Eastham had been sent off for handling in the area, but Fleetwood drew level through Ashley Hunter and Bobby Grant.

The hosts could not hold on for a point, though, as Ivan Toney struck a 78th-minute winner for Scunthorpe.

Bradford crashed to their sixth successive defeat in all competitions after losing 2-1 at struggling Oldham, Cameron Dummigan and Aaron Holloway were on the scoresheet before Jordan Gibson netted a late consolation.

Rotherham took advantage of that result to leap-frog their Yorkshire rivals into fifth place as goals from Michael Smith and David Ball earned them a 2-0 win over AFC Wimbledon.

Managerless Oxford twice fought back from behind to claim a dramatic 3-2 win over Charlton, with Todd Kane and Ryan Ledson netted in the dying moments of a match which saw all five goals scored in the final half-hour.

Charlton had led through strikes from Ahmed Kashi and Josh Magennis, with James Henry scoring Oxford’s other goal.

Rock-bottom Bury salvaged a 1-1 with Blackpool as George Miller netted an 83rd-minute equaliser after Sean Longstaff had put the visitors ahead.

Calvin Andrew’s goal earned Rochdale their first away win of the campaign, Northampton the victims, while there were also 1-0 wins for Walsall and Southend.

Walsall defeated MK Dons thanks to Julien Ngoy’s effort while an early Jason Demetriou penalty earned Southend victory at Peterborough.