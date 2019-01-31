League Two title winner Bennett to link up with former Portsmouth team-mate at Swindon

Have your say

Kyle Bennett is poised to link up with former Pompey team-mate Danny Rose at Swindon.

The former Fratton Park fans’ favourite is set to leave Bristol Rovers and move to the County Ground in a loan move until the end of the season.

Bennett, who played a key role in the Blues’ League Two title success, has found game time at the Memorial Ground hard to come by in recent weeks.

Since Darrell Clarke’s departure last month, the winger has been used only once in the league by new manager Graham Coughlan.

That came as a substitute against Sunderland on December 15, with his only other outing coming in the Checkatrade Trophy against Port Vale.

His last League One start for the Gas came against Gillingham on November 27.

Bennett, who cancelled his Fratton Park contract on the final day of last season’s winter transfer window, has made 26 appearances for Rovers this term, scoring twice.

He made the move after struggling to find a regular starting role under Kenny Jackett.

But with the 28-year-old now down the pecking order at the Memorial Ground, it appears his year long stay at Bristol is coming to an end for now.

Welcoming him to his new surroundings at the Robins, however, will be former Blues team-mate Rose.

He left Pompey during the current transfer window, after just five appearances this season.

Like Bennett, Rose was part of the 2016-17 League Two title success.

In total, Bennett made 117 Blues appearances and scored 13 goals following his summer 2015 move from Doncaster Rovers.