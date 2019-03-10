Lee Bowyer claimed Charlton deserved to beat Pompey by a more convincing margin following their triumph at The Valley.

The Addicks were 2-1 winners thanks to efforts either side of the interval from midfielder Joe Aribo and forward Lyle Taylor.

After Aribo had fired the hosts ahead on 41 minutes, the Blues’ levelled on the stroke of half-time as Ronan Curtis’ bullet header from Lee Brown’s corner left Dillon Phillips with no chance.

But it was Bowyer’s men who won it, with Taylor grabbing the decisive goal six minutes after the restart.

The Blues were far from their best in the fixture, although winger Jamal Lowe squandered two gilt-edged chances in the closing stages.

But former Leeds, West Ham and Newcastle man Bowyer, who was serving the second game of a three-match touchline ban, felt his side were worthy winners on the day – stating the Addicks should have won by more than a one-goal margin.

He told cafc.co.uk: ‘It’s fair to say we say we deserved the game and we should have won by more.

‘Josh Cullen had a chance early on in the first half, which hit Igor (Vetokele) on the back but that’s what’s been happening with us recently.

‘We’ve been getting draws because of things like that.

‘Thankfully, the most important this is we got the three points and I thought we probably deserved it. We played well.

‘They’re a good side, they’re a physical side. I thought we stood up and were all men.

‘We competed, like I said we had to. When we won the ball we did what we’re good at and we moved it quickly and I thought they found it difficult.’