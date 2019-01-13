Lee Bowyer: Charlton will get promotion. It’s not about Portsmouth, Luton or Sunderland

Lee Bowyer is bullish about Charlton’s promotion challenge and feels their destiny is in their own hands.

The Addicks are fourth in the table having played a game more than leaders Pompey and second-placed Luton, while they have played two more than third-placed Sunderland.

But Charlton boss Bowyer saw his team beat Shrewsbury 3-0 with some new signings on board.

And he reckons they will shut the gap and catch the teams above them.

He told Charlton’s official website: ‘I just said to them “We will get promotion but you have to do this every time, you can’t drop your standards”.

‘If we keep doing this, what we’ve done (against Shrewsbury), then there is no reason why we can’t go and win every game and I believe it.

‘We’ve got a very good side and a good squad and on our day we’re a very difficult side to play against and we’ve just shown that here. Not many teams have come here and done that this season. They haven’t dropped many points at home.

‘I don’t think it (promotion) is about the other sides.

‘It’s in our hands, okay we might be a few points behind them but it is in our hands. If we do it properly every game then I think we’ll be up there.’

Charlton are seven points back from leaders Pompey but only three behind Luton in the second automatic promotion spot.

