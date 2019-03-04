Have your say

Lee Bowyer has described Pompey’s visit to Charlton as ‘massive’ as he anticipates a bumper crowd at The Valley.

The Blues travel to the Addicks on Saturday (5.30pm kick off) with their automatic promotion hopes boosted by Saturday’s 5-1 thumping of Bradford.

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer

They remain fourth in the table – five points behind second-placed Barnsley, but with 11 League One games remaining.

Five points further adrift are Charlton, who are in fifth in the standings and a club intent on realising their own promotion ambitions.

Momentum will be key if neither club secures an automatic spot and have to rely on the play-offs to get back to the Championship.

Getting one over a promotion rival will no doubt also boost morale.

So it’s understandable the importance Bowyer is placing on the game.

Speaking to Charlton’s website, the former Leeds and West Ham midfielder said: ‘Saturday is a massive game.

‘It’s so big (being) at home. I’m guessing the place is going to be bouncing next weekend so I’m looking forward to that.

‘The fans have been great all season.

‘Since I took over, from this time last year in March, they’ve been great.

‘I thank them all the time for their support and I’m sure that it will keep coming.

Pompey have sold 3,000 tickets for Saturday's match-up.

Charlton won the reverse game at Fratton Park 2-1 in December.

In the build-up to that fixture, Bowyer said the Blues ‘were not pretty to watch’.