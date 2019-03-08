Referee Roger East must be strong when Pompey travel to Charlton.

That is the verdict of Addicks boss Lee Bowyer, who believes the man in the middle for the promotion clash must be able to ‘control the situation’ tomorrow.

Both sides are pushing for the Championship this season, with Pompey sitting fourth on 65 points, while Charlton are one place and five points behind.

A crackling atmosphere is expected inside the Valley, with the clash also being broadcast in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

The Addicks are aiming to complete a double over the Blues, having picked up a 2-1 win at Fratton Park in December.

Millwall loanee Ben Thompson was shown a straight red card in stoppage-time for Kenny Jackett’s side, although it was later rescinded.

Ben Thompson was shown a straight red card when Pompey lost 2-1 to Charlton in December. Picture: Joe Pepler

Bowyer was pleased with how official John Brooks took charge of that fixture.

And he wants East to replicate his colleague’s performance at the Valley.

The Charlton manager told newsshopper.co.uk: ‘There’s a lot at stake.

‘There’ll be two sets of players putting their body on the line to win the game.

‘It’ll be competitive so hopefully we have a referee that can control the situation because the atmosphere will be bouncing.

‘There’s going to be tackles, decisions to be made, so we need a strong referee like we did at Portsmouth.’

Pompey look for their first away win since defeating Fleetwood 5-2 on December 29.