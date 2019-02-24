Lee Bowyer “well done” comment sparked red card as Charlton cut gap to Portsmouth and Barnsley

Lee Bowyer was sent off as Charlton earned a last-gasp 2-1 win at AFC Wimbledon to cut the gap to Pompey and Barnsley above them in League One.

Igor Vetokele hit the winner in injury time.

Charlton are now three points back from fourth-placed Pompey and eight points off Barnsley in the second automatic promotion spot following the 0-0 draw at Fratton Park.

It looks likely the Addicks will be destined for the play-offs.

But the win kept them in the contention with the likes of Pompey among the top five.

Bowyer was red card for comments he made to the referee during the match.

He was given his marching orders just two minutes into the second half, resulting in him having to watch the rest of the match from the stands.

He told Charlton’s official website: ‘It was two yellow cards.

‘The referee gave me a yellow because I complained about a foul that we should have got. Apparently, he said to Chris Solly, who got fouled, that yes it was a foul.

‘So why not give it?! So, he gave me that yellow and once he gave me that, I said “well done” so he gave me another yellow and then a red.

‘But the most important thing is that we got three points.’

Watford loanee Michael Folivi put the Dons ahead with his first goal for the club, but Naby Sarr levelled with a stunning free-kick, just moments after his manager Lee Bowyer had been sent to the stands.

And Vetokele broke bottom-of-the-table Wimbledon's resistance in the 91st minute to give the Addicks a first win in five games.

The Dons opened the scoring after 24 minutes from a free-kick in their own half which was pumped long into the box, where Terell Thomas latched onto Anthony Hartigan's ball and drilled in a low cross that Folivi stabbed in from close range.

A pulsating second half was ignited when Bowyer was sent to the stands for arguing with the referee and Sarr then curled a 51st-minute free-kick over the wall into the top left corner.

Joe Aribo flashed a 30-yard effort just wide and Josh Cullen forced Aaron Ramsdale into a sharp save but the Addicks' pressure paid off in injury time when Ramsdale saved brilliantly from Aribo, only for Vetokele to bundle in the rebound.