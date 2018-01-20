Left-back granted Pompey bow

Have your say

Sylvain Deslandes is handed his Pompey debut for today's trip to Rotherham.

The left-back has been an unused substitute twice since his loan arrival from Wolves for the remainder of the season.

However, he is named in Kenny Jackett's starting XI for this afternoon's clash at the New York Stadium.

Deslandes is one of two changes to the side which drew 1-1 against Scunthorpe last weekend, with Matty Kennedy also recalled.

That means Oli Hawkins and Connor Ronan drop to the bench.

There is also a pre-match suggestion Jackett has reverted to his 4-2-3-1 system, with Dion Donohue in the centre of midfield with Ben Close.

Meanwhile, former Pompey striker Michael Smith is on the bench for the Millers, although Ryan Williams starts.

Pompey: McGee, Thompson, Burgess, Clarke, Deslandes, Donohue, Close, Lowe, Naismith, Kennedy, Pitman.

Subs: Bass, Hawkins, Ronan, Chaplin, Bennett, May, Widdrington.