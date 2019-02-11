Mickey Parker surveyed his British title fight against Mark Godbeer and declared: I’m all wrong for him.

The Leigh Park heavyweight is confident he will defeat the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) ace and be crowned champion at BKB 16.

Mickey Parker. Picture: Dan Harbut Photography

Parker steps into the ring against Godbeer at London’s O2 Arena on March 30.

He earned his shot at the silverware after delivering an impressive second-round TKO win over Jamie Proctor last month.

The former Staunton Park Community School pupil faces his toughest test to date when he meets Godbeer.

He was a high-class mixed martial artist, fighting four times in the UFC – the sport’s biggest promotion – before retiring last year.

Mickey Parker works out on a punchbag. Picture: Keith Woodland

Parker is showing no signs of fear, however.

Despite being the underdog, the 36-year-old, who is trained by ex-pro and ABA Champion Billy Bessey, is confident he can pull off an upset.

‘It was hard not to say who my opponent was before the fight was announced,’ said Parker.

‘I knew if I won the Proctor fight then this bout could happen and I was under so much pressure.

‘I look forward to the fight against Mark now and I am buzzing for it.

‘I’m just a little fat kid from Leigh Park! Now I’ve got to where I am and I’m fighting someone who has been on the main shows of the UFC.

‘A lot of people have said to me “Do you think you can win?”

‘Of course, I think I can win! I wouldn’t take this fight if I didn’t think I could win.

‘I am so confident. No disrespect to Mark but he’ll be going into it and it’ll just be another fight to him.

‘This is a world title fight to me – all the Christmases have come at once.

‘I’m going to be training even harder for this fight now. It’s all a bit surreal and I’m so happy about being given the opportunity.

‘I’m under no illusion I am up against it. I’m not thinking it’s going to be easy because it’s not.

‘But it’s something I believe I can achieve and will achieve.

‘I’m going to go in there, give him hell and show him how I do things in the ring.

‘I’m not going to let him box but play him at my game. We’re up to five rounds now and I am all wrong for him.

‘Don’t get me wrong, he can bang and he’s a big, scary looking fella – but I’m thriving on it.’

Godbeer makes his bare-knuckle boxing debut at BKB 16.

In contrast, it will be Parker’s sixth fight after accumulating a record of 5-1.

The 36-year-old knows his Taunton-born opponent has the power to knock him out.

But Parker plans to use his experience of fighting without gloves to his advantage.

He added: ‘We’ve seen what he can do but it’s all about what happens on the night.

‘Yes, he can hit. But, at the end of the day, any heavyweight with no gloves is a threat.

‘In BKB, especially, you can’t take anything lightly. I’ll be aware of what he’s going to bring to the table but I’ve got things I can bring things for the table as well.

‘Don’t get me wrong, he can use his hands and has always said he wants to use his hands.

‘But normally a kick comes after in his MMA fights and the combinations are different.

‘I’m ready for it. It’s the fight of my dreams. If someone said to me five years ago I'd be in this positions I’d have told them they were joking.

‘We’ve come a really long way and are all excited for it.

‘I’ve worked my socks off and now I’m in a position through being fearless.’