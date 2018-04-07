Let’s see how Pompey’s rivals handle pressure

Have your say

JACK WHATMOUGH has questioned how Pompey’s rivals will handle the heat of a play-off battle.

The Blues defender feels teams chasing a top-six finish could wilt as Kenny Jackett’s men keep up the pressure at the end of the campaign.

The likes of Rotherham are in the midst of shaky form with Scunthorpe and Bradford on miserable runs.

Pompey, meanwhile, are accelerating as they travel to Rochdale off the back of four wins on the bounce.

Whatmough remembers how Doncaster crumbled at the end of last season after leading the way in League Two.

That allowed the Blues to win the title in dramatic final-day fashion.

Now Whatmough wants to see how his side’s third-tier opponents handle the intensity.

He said: ‘The perfect example last season was Donny. They had to win one game at the end to be crowned champions. They couldn’t do it.

‘We put the pressure on and that can happen when a team is coming up from below you and asking questions.

‘It’s something added you don’t need and we’re the team doing that at the moment.

‘Hopefully we can carry on the way we are and have that strong finish.

‘Who knows what can happen?’

Whatmough gave an insight into the growing confidence within the Pompey camp as the season reaches a conclusion.

He added: ‘It’s a great dressing room.

‘Everyone has that added bit of confidence and it’s a really good dressing room to be involved in at the moment.

‘Hopefully results go our way elsewhere but we have to play the teams around us.

‘It’s in our hands and it’s what we make of it.’

– JORDAN CROSS