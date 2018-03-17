Lethbridge hat-trick helps Pompey Academy come from behind to win

Have your say

POMPEY Academy fought back to secure a 4-3 win at Bristol Rovers after going 3-0 down.

Bradley Lethbridge scored a hat-trick after the young Blues conceded three goals in the first half.

Then late in the game, Stan Bridgeman scored the winner.

Rovers broke the deadlock early into the match and doubled their lead after 10 minutes.

The hosts then scored their third just before half time.

Shortly after the restart Pompey got one back through Lethbridge who went on to score again on 65 minutes.

His third goal saw the Blues equalise and Bridgeman found the net at the end of the game to give them the win.