Lethbridge helps Pompey Academy come from behind to draw

Have your say

POMPEY Academy came from behind to draw 2-2 against Exeter City in Merit League One.

The young Blues took the lead in the first half through a Dan Smith deflected shot but conceded twice either side of the break.

Bradley Lethbridge slotted home for the equaliser on 72 minutes.

It was the visitors who started off the brighter side.

They had a few shots within the opening 12 minutes to put the Pompey youngsters under some early pressure.

But they could not make their chances count and it was the hosts who scored first after 17 minutes from a corner.

The ball from the left found Smith, whose headed effort hit Lethbridge and went into the net.

The goal gave Pompey some momentum and they had the opportunity to double their lead on 28 minutes.

Lethbridge drove the ball to midfielder James Whiting, who turned but put his shot wide.

Two minutes later Exeter equalised.

A floated ball from the left was not dealt with by the Blues players and got turned into the net by an Exeter winger.

Shortly after the restart the visitors took the lead.

A corner from the right was lofted into the box and met by an Exeter player who had a free header and found the goal.

On 60 minutes Pompey made changes, bringing on Stan Bridgman and Harry Kavanagh in place for Whiting and Haji Mnoga.

As the half went on, the hosts pushed up the field and looked like the team most likely to score, which they did on 72 minutes.

The ball was passed to Lethbridge, who slotted it into the bottom corner of the net.

With 10 minutes left Alfie Stanley was brought on for Oscar Johnston but the change could not inspire a last-minute win.

Meanwhile, under-16 match against Exeter City was called off on Friday because of the weather.

– ELLIE PILMOOR