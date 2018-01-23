LIVE: Everton v Pompey in Premier League Cup

Have your say

Watch Pompey’s clash with Everton in the Premier League Cup live.

The under-23 encounter is being played at Goodison Park tonight (7pm).

But Everton are broadcasting the game live on their YouTube channel with commentary from Phil Jagielka.

Pompey have named a youthful outfit, with only Alex Bass, Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain, Theo Widdrington and Jez Bedford from their first team squad.

Pompey Reserves: Bass, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Casey, Dandy, Hancott, Brooks, Widdrington, Read, Bedford, Chandler, Smith. Subs: Collins, Johnston, Whiting, Maloney, Lethbridge