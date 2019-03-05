Have your say

Lloyd Isgrove capitalised on a rare opportunity to demonstrate his talents as Pompey beat Swindon in a friendly.

The loanee from Barnsley has yet to feature for Kenny Jackett following his transfer-window arrival.

However, he was named in this afternoon's fixture against the Robins held at Swindon Supermarine’s Webbswood Stadium.

Isgrove responded to his start by grabbing the third goal in a 3-0 victory for Jake Wigley’s side.

Louis Dennis and Dion Donohue were also on target in a game which featured Brett Pitman, Adam May and Brandon Haunstrup.

All three of the Blues’ goals arrived in the first half of a contest arranged to hand Pompey's fringe players precious match minutes.



Pompey: Bass; Bruce (52 mins Maloney), Casey, Hancott, Haunstrup, May, Donohue, Read, Pitman, Isgrove, Dennis.