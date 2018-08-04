Loan market may still allow Portsmouth to land targets

Kenny Jackett is certain the loan window will present opportunities to bolster Pompey's squad.

And that may still offer chances to land players who would've been permanent targets for the Blues.

Pompey target Richie Towell

The transfer window shuts next Thursday at 5pm, after being brought forward from a more familiar deadline at the end of the month.

Loans can still be recruited, however, until the end of the month – and will create a different dynamic to recruitment.

Richie Towell has been rumoured as a permanent recruit.

But Jackett feels loans offer an alternative route if deals aren’t sealed.

The Blues boss said: ‘League One and League Two clubs will be looking at the loan market. As soon as the permanents shut there will be another market there.

‘There are some who will want permanent moves who can't quite get them, or clubs who were looking to shift someone on a permanent.

‘The only option for both then will be the loan market, which is to complement or supplement the squad. Come the back end of next week it will be a different few weeks.’

Jackett revealed Pompey’s focus is actually now moving away from the summer window on recruitment.

He added: ‘Even now we're turning our scouting towards Christmas and next summer. Similarly, if we can improve before next week we will. There is a space or two we can manipulate.

‘But, after that, the logical thing to do is start looking towards the next and then the next window to try to get the most value for money and type of player you want.'