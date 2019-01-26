Have your say

Talented Pompey defender Matt Casey has been backed to have a great future in the game.

Gosport Borough manager Craig McAllister is impressed with the way the youngster has played during his loan spell at Privett Park this season.

Matt Casey has done very well for Pompey when he has played during the run to the semi-finals of the Checkatrade Trophy. Picture: Joe Pepler

The 19-year-old centre-back also caught the eye in the Checkatrade Trophy for the Blues in the quarter-final win against Peterborough.

He won praise from Pompey boss Kenny Jackett who feels Casey is ready to play regularly at a higher level than Gosport.

McAllister predicts the defender will go on to achieve big things and feels his time at Privett Park has been important.

He said: ‘Matt is going to be a great player and I believe his time with us was beneficial for him. He came to us to learn.

‘It is good for him to get a taste of men's football.

‘His potential is far higher than the league we are playing in.’

Casey could still continue to turn out for Borough this season, depending on what Pompey decide is best.

McAllister thinks that more games will be of benefit to the defender as he learns his trade.

The Borough player/boss added: ‘He will go on and play a lot higher.

‘At the moment, though, I don't see how else he can get men’s football week in week out.

‘He is a young man still learning the game and playing in our league is part of that.’