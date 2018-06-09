Loan stint on cards for Pompey prospect

Have your say

POMPEY are pushing for Alex Bass to go out loan.

The Blues are circulating the promising keeper’s name to sides in a bid to get him a temporary stay away from Fratton Park.

Pompey keeper Alex Bass

And Kenny Jackett believes the National League will be the ideal level for the 20-year-old to pick up much-needed experience.

Bass is highly regarded within the Pompey ranks, with hopes he can go on to have a successful career at the club.

The academy graduate picked up a clean sheet as he made his league bow on the final day of the season against Peterborough – his third senior appearance.

Now Jackett wants to see Bass further his development away from the club.

He said: ‘Hopefully we can now give Alex a loan out for experience.

‘He does want that definitely and we’re just circulating his name and making in-roads into getting him the best loan we can.

‘We’re open-minded about it.

‘We quite naturally want it to be as high as we can.

‘I personally think we can pitch it around the National League and that will be great for him.

‘It’s a good league for him to go out into and I think he’s capable of playing there.’

A move to a club outside the Football League would make recalling Bass an easier task for the Blues if that was required.

After the first 28 days of the loan, the player can be recalled immediately – unlike when moving to a club at league level.

That could prove useful to Jackett.

He added: ‘Being out of the Football League does give us a bit of flexibility.

‘We’ll see by July time what happens.

‘But he’s a good goalkeeper who needs experience.’