Local radio revamp prompts Pompey coverage change

Express FM will no longer provide their own live commentary on Pompey games.

The Portsmouth radio station are to instead share Radio Solent’s match broadcasts as part of a new agreement.

BBC Solent's Andy Moon

In recent years, the likes of Dan Windle, Dave ‘Bunky’ Bowers, Martin ‘Scoop’ Hopkins, Alan Knight and Dan Shaw have been Express FM regulars in the press box, reporting on Blues fixtures around the country.

From August, though, the station will carry commentary from the BBC’s long-serving Blues double act of Andy Moon and Guy Whittingham.

As part of the revamped program, Knight will remain, offering his views on Express FM before the match, during half-time and in post-match debate.

But there will be no room for the familiar voice of Hopkins, who previously also commentated on Pompey games for The Quay, or Shaw. Bowers and Windle had already left the station.

In addition, the changes ensure those listening to the iFollow channel will now be presented with Radio Solent’s broadcast.

Although, it is planned Niall McCaughan will continue to voice live videos of matches, which is available to oversees customers of iFollow.

Meanwhile, Express FM are to continue their long-running Football Hour shows during the week, with a first-team player scheduled to appear on each Thursday evening show.

In a statement, Miles Henson, station manager at Express FM, said: ‘For Express FM listeners, this means the best of both worlds. There's full-blooded Pompey focus in the build-up to each game, plus comment and analysis afterwards from an exclusively blue-and-white viewpoint.

‘What‘s more, it’s all wrapped around BBC-quality commentary from two of the best in the business.

‘As a consistent leader among UK Community Radio Stations, this provides a fantastic opportunity to deliver a great football package to our Pompey fans.’

Adam Blackmore, head of sport at Solent, added: ‘It’s a terrific partnership for all of us. We have worked with Express FM before, and having Andy and Guy on a local community radio station as well as on BBC Radio Solent is good for Pompey.

‘The spirit of co-operation in this venture shows that we are all helping each other in a bid to provide the best possible service for Pompey supporters, and that is to be commended.’