Louis Dennis at the double in Portsmouth reserves victory over Royal Navy

Louis Dennis provided Pompey with a timely reminder of his talents by netting twice in a 3-1 reserve win over the Royal Navy at Burnaby Road.

The former Bromley man got one in each half, with Leon Maloney also finding the net for the Blues - in front of the watching Kenny Jackett.

But front man Dennis spurned a hat-trick chance, seeing a penalty saved late on.

And there was a dampner put on the victory, with injury concerns over first-teamers Dion Donohue and full-back Anton Walkes.

Midfielder Donohue limped off on 39 minutes, with ex-Spurs man Walkes failing to come out for the second half.

The Blues made breakthrough when Dennis capitalised on a defensive error and slotted home on 19 minutes.

Loan man Lloyd Isgrove so nearly doubled Pompey's advantage three minutes later, only for his 25-yard curling effort to cannon off a post.

Dennis then should have had his second goal seven minutes after the restart.

Adam May did well to beat a defender before picking out Dennis, whose diving header was kept out by a point-blank stop.

A second did arrive 25 minutes from time, though.

May was blocked after the front man had picked him out, but Maloney picked up the loose ball and fired home.

Pompey then put the game beyond their opponents nine minutes from time, when Dennis curled home a second from the edge of the area.

The Royal Navy pressed in the closing stages, pulling a goal back three minutes later.

Centre-half Shawn Benjamin was on hand to fire home after the Blues failed to clear a corner.

Dennis was unable to complete his treble, though.

After substitute Stan Bridgman went down under a challenge in the area, the forward saw his spot-kick saved.

Pompey: Bass; Walkes (Johnston, 45), Casey, Hancott (Robb, 83), Haunstrup; May, Donohue (Kavanagh, 39); Read (Whiting, 83), Maloney, Isgrove (Bridgman, 77); Dennis.