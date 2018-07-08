Louis Dennis’ enjoyment after first Pompey pre-season tour

Have your say

LOUIS DENNIS told of his enjoyment after participating in his maiden pre-season trip abroad.

The former non-league talent switched to the Blues in May on a free transfer after opting to leave National League outfit Bromley.

And Dennis joined the Pompey squad for their visit to Ireland this week.

The Hendon-born forward had never ventured beyond foreign borders for a summer training camp in his career previously.

It was an experience the 25-year-old thoroughly relished.

And with five new faces arriving at Fratton Park this summer, Dennis felt the four days at Cork’s Fota Island Resort was a perfect way for them to gel together more swiftly than if they’d have remained at their Roko training ground.

He said: ‘It’s a great club and I had a chance to get away with the boys and gel quicker than you probably would at home.

‘I really enjoyed it. It was my first time away with a squad.

‘It’s different because you’re out of your comfort zone a little bit as you’re used to being at home.

‘All the boys have been good and they’re a top group.’

Dennis has moved to a Pompey side who are striving for Championship football.

The target for Kenny Jackett’s troops is to clinch promotion from League One this season.

And Dennis is hoping Pompey can build on the pre-season camp to achieve that goal.

He added: ‘Now hopefully we can go on this season and do some great things.’