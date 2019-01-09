Louis Dennis wants Portsmouth Checkatrade Trophy Wembley success

Have your say

Louis Dennis has targeted going all the way in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Dennis celebrated his maiden Pompey goal which helped his side to a 2-0 win at Southend last night.

That saw the Blues into the quarter-finals – their best run in the much-maligned competition.

Kenny Jackett’s men will find out who they face in the last eight on Thursday, with the fixtures beginning to pile up as they fight for success on three fronts.

Despite the criticism the Checkatrade Trophy has faced, Dennis feels it’s a competition which has been good to him.

All of his four outings since arriving from Bromley in the summer have arrived in it, with his confidence boosted by his header after just 93 seconds at Roots Hall.

Pompey have been vocal in their criticism of the competition in the past, but now find themselves just two games from a trip to Wembley.

That prospect is something which is proving a motivation for Dennis, after his side delivered victory when making 10 changes.

Dennis said: ‘They put out a strong side so it was a test for me and some of the young lads.

‘We were up against a strong League One side and we showed we can battle and get a result.

‘We definitely want to go all the way. No one enters a game of football to lose.

‘With the run we’re on in the league and the form we’re showing in the FA Cup, why not do it in the Checkatrade as well?

‘We’ve basically changed the whole team and still managed to get a result.

‘I got to Wembley with Bromley last season but I wouldn’t say I’ve done it because we lost on penalties!

‘I’d love to get there again.’

Dennis’ display was a big plus for Pompey as his goal was supplemented with a key role in Gareth Evans’ impressive finish just before the break.

It was the 26-year-old’s first appearance since starting in the 2-1 win over Arsenal under-21s at the start of December.

Dennis was pleased to make the most of his opportunity, and the challenge for him is to now push for league minutes over the second half of the season.

He added: ‘I’m going to keep going.

‘I have to be ready if I’m needed.

‘In the games I’ve played so far I’ve proved I can assist and now score.

‘So I’m going to keep plugging away.

‘I’ve had a bit of a point to prove coming up two leagues.

‘But day in, day out the manager and coaches get to see what I can do.

‘It’s just about waiting for my opportunity.

‘Obviously my career is important, but the club comes first.‘