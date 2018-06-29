‘Love it’: Pompey fans go crazy for new home kit as it finally goes on sale

Pompey fans have finally been able to get their hands on the new home kit nearly a week after it was unveiled.

The 2018/19 shirt went on sale yesterday and eager supporters rushed to the club’s new megastore on Anson Road to snap it up.

Pompey's new kit is on sale. Picture : Habibur Rahman

Pompey’s kit is first with new sponsors the University of Portsmouth as well as the first to be manufactured by Nike since switching from Sondico.

The shirt was unveiled by the club last Friday, meaning fans had to wait six days before they could get their hands on it as anticipation builds for the new season, which kicks off at Fratton Road against Luton on August 4.

Susan Lamb said: ‘Love it.’

The kit was unveiled last week. Picture : Habibur Rahman

While her daughter Victoria added: ‘It’s good quality, it’s better. It’s good that we’ve kept everything about and like I said just going for now for the new season.’

Some fans even travelled from across Hampshire to get their hands on the new kit, including Justin Thatcher who made the 90 mile round trip from Andover.

He said: ‘Just travelled down from Andover to get my new shirt. Very impressed, nice. Hoping the away kit is going to be black, will have to wait and see on that one I suppose. I like the design, it’s a little bit lighter blue than normal but I quite like it. It’s nice, I’m quite impressed.’

Simon Selwood said: ‘It is very nice, very nice indeed, its come on leaps and bounds. I’ve bought every shirt going through the club and I had one a couple of years ago with Jobsite on it and all the lettering peeled off and I brought it back to the shop and said ‘look I’m not happy with the material that has been used’ and they changed it. Since then they’ve improved on the kits.’

Delvin Puleston, Mandy Jackson and Matthew Hill get their hands on the new kit. Picture : Habibur Rahman

The club’s new megastore on Anson Road opened its doors to the public last Thursday with a soft launch a week before the kit went on sale.

Speaking to The News, Pompey chief executive Mark Catlin explained the decision saying: ‘I just think that it was sensible to have a soft launch for a few days, just to let the shop settle down. So there wasn’t queues going up the road and a bit of a chaotic start to Nike’s tenure as our kit supplier. That was the rationale behind it.’