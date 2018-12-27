Lovell: Game plan was key to Gillingham’s defeat of Portsmouth 

Have your say

Steve Lovell hailed how Gillingham stuck to their game plan to defeat Pompey.

Kenny Jackett’s men suffered a 2-0 loss at Priestfield on Boxing Day, meaning the Gills completed a double over the Blues this season.

Callum Reilly nets a penalty for Gillingham against Pompey. Picture: Joe Pepler

Despite the visitors having 20 shots on goal, they were wasteful in the final third.

Gillingham's deep defended frustrated the Blues and Josh Parker’s header and Callum Reilly’s penalty late in each half sent Jackett’s men back to Fratton Park empty-handed.

Lovell knew troops would have to be resolute to deliver a victory over the League One table-toppers.

And he was delighted with how the Gills applied themselves.

Lovell told his club’s website: ‘Everybody did their jobs defensively. That was the main thing, not to concede an early goal and we weathered a bit of an onslaught in the first 20 minutes or so.

‘I’m pleased with the way the boys stuck to the game plan and worked really hard – it’s an excellent three points.

‘To win at home with a clean sheet is so important with the games that we’ve got coming up now.

‘It will give everyone a boost in the dressing room and hopefully the fans too.

‘It’s a great win, a really hard-working performance and I’m really proud of the boys – I thought they did brilliant.’