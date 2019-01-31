Have your say

Pompey fans have taken to Twitter to express their views on James Vaughan impending move to Fratton Park.

The Blues are set to sign the Wigan front man on a loan deal for the remainder of the season.

He represents manager Kenny Jackett's fifth signing of the January transfer window, following the arrivals of Andy Cannon, Bryn Morris, Omar Bogle and Lloyd Isgrove.

Vaughan has already trained with his new Blues team-mates, taking part in a practice session this morning.

And it seems his move to PO4 has generated a lot of interest on social media.

Here’s a selection of the views shared by Pompey fans on Twitter today...

@dazza_nics: Lovely bit of business as it stands.. but as with everything time will tell! If he can help get us promoted and then we can get him for a free.. that would be a perfect bit of business

@adarkelimited: I want to be positive but hard to get excited about James Vaughan sorry #pompey.

@tj_malley: Capturing James Vaughan is nothing short of brilliant from Jackett.

Our strike force has gone from average to one of the best in the league within a matter of days.

This has been a fantastic transfer window for #Pompey imo

@ashleybarfoot24: James Vaughan strikes me as a type of signing where Jackett, like redknapp back in our championship winning season, knows we need a bit of experience to steer us through, redknapp brought in Sherwood and Stone, the rest is history.

@puckdropuk: Happy with James Vaughan as another striker. Nice one Kenny and team #Pompey #WAFC

@jackOsmondSmith: Whilst James Vaughan is clearly a very good player, as a team that only ever plays 1 up front and never has more than 2 strikers on the pitch at one time, do we really need 4 strikers?

Surely it will make players unhappy and unsettle the good dressing room atmosphere #pompey

@tylerporter15: James Vaughan could be one hell of a signing for us. Remember him scoring goals for fun at Bury and Huddersfield not too long ago. That Ipswich fella can stay there though.

@clivepfc1898: James Vaughan finally a player with some pedigree, although not sure he’s what we need the midfield still weak and depth on the wings. #Pompey

@ZDPFC: If we pull off James Vaughan that’s an absolute madness.

Serious, serious piece of business that.

Just don’t know how we’d fit 4 strikers into the system.