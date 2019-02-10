Pompey fans have been having their say on Twitter on the 1-1 draw with Plymouth. Here’s a selection of those views.

Great to be sat close to Pompey supporters today great passion as always. Disappointing result no lack of effort from players it’s the combinations going forward that still need to be found

Ronan Curtis' form is being debated by supporters. Picture: Joe Pepler

@guywhittingham

Need big performances from Curtis and Lowe, looked a bit sloppy and not in the game recently. Two great players with great potential that just haven’t hit the mark recently. Come on boys #Pompey

@JuddPFC95

Good defensive performance today. Let’s now kick on

@PompeyCrompy

Can't see us ever getting auto promo now, Sunderland have two games in hand over us and we have to play up there. Barnsley have a very good chance but with Luton likely to go up unless they have absolute nuclear meltdown the second spot is already taken IMO.

@SomersetPompey

We knew we were punching above our weight being in the top 2 but this simply isn’t good enough teams have sussed us out and no plan B frustrating to say the least but we will always go back the boys and hope for as high a finish as possible looks like play offs tho #pompey

@mattclementspfc

If you'd been offered 3rd at this point we would all have grabbed it, problem is #Pompey were doing so well most fans thought we were promoted already and this currently seems like a disaster.

@sbelloo7ck

Strange experience at Plymouth today. Before the Pompey match both sets of fans mingling no hint of trouble. After the match enough riot police deployed to make you think World War 3 was about to break out. Stewards were great and a decent atmosphere.

@AndyFord33017

Curtis/Lowe need to be dropped for a bit I reckon. #Pompey

Jcoles1990

Players gone, new players in. New start. 16 games to go. 10 wins should see us there or there abouts. What's passed has passed, but always, win or lose up the blues.

#Pompey

@parky1985

'Derek Adams is angry'. Not heard that said for at least a day. The guy could start an argument in an empty room. Even @Only1Argyle fans I know are embarrassed by him #pup #pompey

@MikeShipp1971