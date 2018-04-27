Lowe: I can become a bigger danger for defences

Have your say

Jamal Lowe has targeted greater improvement after his emergence as a League One force.

Pompey’s attacking talent believes he can become a bigger danger to opposing defences, despite establishing himself as a key threat for Kenny Jackett’s side.

Lowe is undoubtedly one of the contenders to be named the Blues’ player of the season in his first full campaign at Fratton Park.

The 23-year-old’s pace and attacking intent is now being noticed at third-tier level after making the league breakthrough following his arrival from Hampton & Richmond last year.

Lowe acknowledged his development this term but believes there is plenty of mileage left in his progress yet.

And adding a greater consistency to his game is one of the fans’ favourites immediate targets for next season.

Lowe said: ‘It has clicked a bit for me.

‘We went through a period of not picking up the results, so maybe the results improving was the catalyst to bring it all together.

‘It’s no good saying it’s clicked in February, though. You need to say it’s clicked in August.

‘I’m in every morning before training at 8am. Hopefully that helps.

‘I’ve been trying to do that since the start of the season.

‘I come in and get my work done.

‘It’s important to do the extras you can do to improve yourself.

‘It has improved me. I’m stronger, faster and fitter than I was at the beginning of the year.

‘The GPS scores are telling me I’m faster. I’ve got to try to maintain that.

‘You have to believe in your ability.

‘The confidence comes with the goals and the insists.

‘But the small margins are going to make the difference now.

‘You need to give yourself the biggest chance possible.

‘That could be sleeping more, eating better, drinking more water or watching clips and doing gym work.

‘You have to give yourself the best chance to be better and have no regrets.

‘I want better performance levels and more consistent performances. That’s why I will be working hard in the summer to make sure I’m in the right shape.’

Lowe is out to end his and Pompey’s season on a high over the final two games.

That begins at Bury tomorrow where he will be looking to hit his 10-goal target for the season.

Lowe added: ‘I set a target of 10 goals and 10 assists.

‘I’ve got eight goals and 10 assists.

‘There are two games left and if I get the two goals I’ve hit the target.

‘It would be a nice for me but it has to be about the team.

‘The target’s always been to get double figures in both. If I do that, a part of me will be pleased.

‘But I have to set new targets with higher amounts to go for next season.’