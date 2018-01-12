Lowe: I can continue rise with Pompey

Have your say

Jamal Lowe believes he can continue his meteoric rise with Pompey.

The attacking talent is celebrating signing a new deal until the summer of 2020, with the Blues holding an option to extend that by 12 months.

News of the new contract continues a hurtling period for Lowe, arriving little more than a year after he signed from National League South outfit Hampton & Richmond.

The 23-year-old has celebrated a League Two title win and scored the goals which secured promotion at Notts County.

Lowe believes he can now fulfil his ambitions and continue up the league ladder with Pompey.

He said: ‘It’s been a great year for both myself and the club.

‘There’s been promotion and establishing ourselves in League One.

‘We’re a top-six side in this league. We have to maintain that and stay in there.’

Lowe has made 30 appearances under Jackett this term, taking his total to 48 appearances and eight goals in his time at Fratton Park.

The Pompey boss has shown belief in the former Barnet man, by making him a virtual fixture in his starting line-up.

Lowe wants to continue repaying the faith.

He said: ‘I’ve played in every league game, apart from the ones I missed for getting sent off.

‘That’s the kind of faith the manager has shown in me.

‘I’m glad he’s done that and I’m grateful.

‘When a new manager comes in you have to show your worth.

‘So it’s great to get the game time I’ve had and to see the manager show belief in me.

‘He’s always there to speak to you. Everything he says I’m taking on board and trying to add it to my game.’