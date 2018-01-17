Lowe: I must get back my Pompey attacking threat

Team player Jamal Lowe has pledged to find the balance which can reignite his attacking productivity.

The winger grabbed a first goal since mid-September in the 1-1 draw with Scunthorpe on Saturday.

If I don’t score I am never best pleased, but then again I get reassurance from the staff, coaches and manager that the work I’m putting in is not going unnoticed Jamal Lowe

The drought had spanned 23 matches, a period in which his all-round game has clearly improved as a regular under Kenny Jackett.

Lowe has worked hard on increasing his defensive capabilities to supplement the forward qualities which have made him a popular Blues performer.

Despite that improvement to benefit the side’s set-up, he admits it has impacted upon his attacking game.

Now Lowe is seeking to establish an equilibrium and rediscover the threat to join his defensive enhancement.

He said: ‘Possibly my defensive work has affected my attacking game but it is about finding the balance.

‘You don’t want to be too defensive, then again you can’t be too attacking.

‘The defensive side of it is quite new to me and has probably been the focus at the minute.

‘Now I am kind of getting to grips with it so there should be a better balance.

‘You don’t want to not defend and let a goal in, you have to find a way somehow.

‘So hopefully in the next couple of weeks I can get a better balance.

‘Once you have eradicated the opposition using you as a weak point defensively, then I can start to express myself and play my natural game, which is obviously attacking.

‘I can get that back, that’s the aim, that’s what we all want, that’s what the gaffer wants and hopefully that is to come.

‘It has been a little bit frustrating but the coaching staff are always there to reassure you that you are doing a job for the team, which is contributing to clean sheets we are getting.

‘Selfishly, I want to score goals. I want to get up the pitch, I want to get assists – but when you look at the grand scheme of things we have won games 1-0 and the work I am putting in is contributing to that.’

Lowe scored seven goals in his opening 21 matches for the club having stepped up from the non-league game.

Yet having struck twice in September’s Fratton Park win over Fleetwood, he has drawn blanks until last weekend.

Nonetheless, the 23-year-old has served the team superbly, establishing himself as a key component in a side which is seventh in League One.

Lowe added: ‘It’s not really about me at the end of the day, if the team wins I’m happy.

‘Of course you want to be on the scoresheet.

‘If I don’t score I am never best pleased.

‘But then again I get reassurance from the staff, the coaches and the manager that the work I’m putting in is not going unnoticed.

‘You can understand why you are maybe not in the same positions as you used to be and it’s the balance again.

‘Hopefully I will be able to get further up the pitch and contribute more in that area.’