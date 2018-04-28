Lowe: It'll hurt to miss out on play-offs

Have your say

Jamal Lowe admitted missing out on the play-offs will cause Pompey pain.

But the attacking talent has targeted finishing the season on a high - regardless of the top-six permutations.

Two defeats on the bounce have effectively killed the chances of Kenny Jackett's side extending their season.

But Lowe is motivated to give supporters something to cheer about amid his frustration at the season's outcome.

Lowe said: 'It's still mathematically possible.

'Either way we have to go out to get the two wins.

'We have to give supporters something and end on a positive note.

'It does hurt that we've gone close.

'We have to dust ourselves down, though, and finish the season well.'