Lowe: Kabamba will rip up National League

Nicke Kabamba has been backed to set the National League alight with the Hawks.

Kabamba’s Pompey team-mate Jamal Lowe believes his pal will score goals for fun with Lee Bradbury’s men next season.

Nicke Kabamba, left, and Jamal Lowe. Picture: Joe Pepler

The striker has agreed a move to Westleigh Park after being released by the Blues at the end of the campaign.

The 25-year-old was snapped up by Bradbury after 18 months at Fratton Park.

Kabamba followed Lowe to PO4 from National League South outfit Hampton & Richmond in January of last year.

His goalscoring exploits there tempted Paul Cook to bring in the striker but he was restricted to six first-team outings before being released by Kenny Jackett.

Lowe thinks it’s a shrewd piece of business by Bradbury following his team’s title win – and he has no doubt Kabamba will make his mark at his new club.

He said: ‘It’ll be good for him and I think he’ll do well. It’s a good opportunity for him at a good level.

‘The level’s really not that far from League Two now, so it’s a good chance for him to prove himself and get the goals he needs.

‘He’ll score goals for fun at that level – 100 per cent.

‘When they’ve got a midweek game and we aren’t playing I’ll be down there supporting him, too. I can see him setting it alight there.’

Kabamba will be familiar with his new surroundings when the Hawks’ season gets underway.

The striker had an impressive goal record at Westleigh Park when turning out there for Pompey’s second string.

That included a run of five goals in as many reserve games – with four of those efforts at the Hawks’ home.

Lowe feels that and remaining in the area will be beneficial to Kabamba, in a move which the former Aldershot loanee can use as a springboard to return to league football.

He said: ‘He’s played there a number of times and he’s scored quite a few at their ground already, so he should feel comfortable there.

‘I can see him settling in early doors and quickly getting the ball rolling.

‘Going there means he doesn’t have to move again which is good for him.

‘He’s comfortable in the area and I think that will all add up to success for him.

‘He just needs a platform to go out, perform and show what he can do.

‘It could end up being a stepping stone to get back into the league but it’s a great move for him.’