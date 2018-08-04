Lowe makes shock Pompey return

Have your say

Jamal Lowe is a shock selection for Pompey’s season opener against Luton.

The attacker was expected to be out of action for up to four matches with the ankle injury sustained against FC Utrecht last weekend.

However, he is able to line-up on the right-hand side of Kenny Jackett’s midfield for today’s Fratton Park fixture.

Lowe’s availability ensures Jackett retains the starting XI which featured in that 1-1 draw with the Dutch side in the Blues’ final friendly.

There are debuts for summer recruits Lee Brown, Craig MacGillivray, Ronan Curtis and Tom Naylor.

While Dion Dononue is among the substitutes, following his spell on the sidelines with Glandular fever.

Although there is no place in the match-day 18 for Danny Rose, Louis Dennis or Adam May.

Pompey: McGee, Thompson, Whatmough, Clarke, Brown, Lowe, Naylor, Walkes, Haunstrup, Curtis, Pitman.

Subs: McGee, Burgess, Hawkins, Donohue, Chaplin, Evans, Close.