Lowe ruled out of Portsmouth’s FA Cup clash with QPR

Jamal Lowe will miss Pompey’s FA Cup clash with QPR.

The Blues’ leading scorer was booked in last weekend’s 1-0 victory at Norwich.

That represented his second yellow card in this season’s competition, earning him a one-match ban.

Ahead of the 2018-19 campaign, the Football Association introduced competition-specific suspensions.

As a consequence, two bookings in the FA Cup automatically warrant a ban, without impacting on league availability.

Lowe was previously cautioned in the 1-0 second-round win at Rochdale.

He has totalled just five yellow cards this season, yet must now sit out Pompey’s next fixture in the competition.

It’s a massive blow to Kenny Jackett, with the winger in excellent form, netting 11 times in 30 matches.

Lowe himself would have revelled taking on another Championship side having shone in the Carrow Road triumph.

Now the ever-present in the League One table-topping campaign must watch from the Fratton Park stands.

Jackett is also braced being without Lowe’s potential replacement, David Wheeler, for the fourth-round encounter.

On loan from QPR, his parent club would need to grant permission for him to face them in the fixture, which is pencilled in for January 26.

Wheeler has appeared as a substitute in the previous two rounds of Pompey’s FA Cup progress.

He scored the final goal in November’s 4-0 win at non-league Maidenhead, a match in which Lowe also netted.

The 28-year-old is on a season-long loan from Steve McLaren’s side, although can be recalled this month.

Wheeler, who has yet to start a League One match for the Blues, has so far made 14 appearances, scoring twice.

Also absent from the QPR match is Andy Cannon, who is cup-tied having already featured in the FA Cup for Rochdale this season – against Pompey.