Lowe sets Pompey attacking targets

Jamal Lowe is aiming to up his creative threat next season.

And that means breaking into double figures in terms of both goals and assists for Pompey.

Lowe will be looking to achieve that personal ambition – and has no doubt the target for his team is promotion.

The 23-year-old finished just short of his 10-goal target last term – ending the season with eight finishes.

Lowe racked up 11 assists, however, which was a pleasing return for the former Hampton & Richmond man.

There was an undoubted lull for the attacking talent after a promising start, before picking up rapidly in the new year. Lowe knows maintaining form will be the key to hitting his goals.

He said: ‘It was eight goals for me in the end because Pits (Pitman) took the last one against Peterborough.

‘I wanted double figures – 10 goals and 10 assists.

‘I ended up with eight goals and 11 assists, so that nearly balanced out.

‘It was a good learning experience, but hopefully next season I’ll have a bit more knowledge of the league and the teams.

‘Hopefully that will help me to hit those targets. You’ve got to aim to improve.

‘Towards the end of the season I came into some better form. It’s about trying to get that consistency.’

Lowe’s personal targets are all about helping his team to achieve their aims of promotion next term.

He added: ‘We have to up the levels again. We didn’t get to the target we wanted but in retrospect it was a pretty positive season.

‘If we can keep going throughout the winter, which can be a tough time with the games and travelling, and maintain a consistent level of performance I’m sure we’ll be fine.

‘Everyone wants promotion, whether it’s automatic or play-offs that has to be the aim.

‘I think everyone who’s signing, the staff and players already here will have the same target.’