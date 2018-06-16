Lowe speaks out on Pompey future

Have your say

Jamal Lowe has underlined his contentment at Pompey.

And one of the club’s key assets has outlined his desire to remain at Fratton Park and deliver Championship football to the club he joined last year.

Lowe has already written himself into Blues folklore as he got the goals which earned promotion at Notts County last year – three months after his debut following his arrival from non-league Hampton & Richmond.

The 23-year-old’s reputation continued to grow last term as he showed his comfort at League One level.

Lowe made 50 appearances as he established himself as a key player for Kenny Jackett’s side.

There’s no doubt the attacking talent is now one of Pompey’s most bankable assets, with his contract running until the summer of 2020.

But with Lowe settled in the area with partner Holly and daughter Bonnie, he’s not looking to go anywhere.

He said: ‘I’m more than happy here. I’m settled here and I’m really looking to next season.

‘My family are settled in the area and my child was born in Portsmouth. I’m more than happy here.

‘We are moving house and have bought a place in Clanfield.

‘I’m just really looking forward to next season and am hungry to get some more success.

‘I want to us to prove what we can do in this league.’

Despite becoming an increasingly important part of Pompey’s set-up, Lowe is taking nothing for granted when it comes to keeping his place in the team next season.

The arrival of a number of new additions is set to pep up competition for a role in Jackett’s starting line-up.

Louis Dennis and Ronan Curtis are the new attacking options, along with keeper Craig MacGillivray, defender Lee Brown and midfielder Tom Naylor.

Lowe added: ‘The signings are a good mixture.

‘These players will be eager and hungry to impress.

‘Some people aren’t accustomed to the fact non-league players can step up and grasp the opportunity.

‘But there’s not that much difference between the National League and League Two especially.

‘One of the positives of signing non-league players is they’ve been waiting for the opportunity for so long.

‘There are players like myself who have had professional contracts, dropped out of it and are hungry to get it back.

‘We have got experience there now. There’s a good mix of enthusiasm, experience and knowledge. Competition is always good.

‘If you look to last season we got quite a few injuries, so it’s good to bolster the squad.

‘They come about so it’s good to have a squad so when they come up it’s not a dramatic change.

‘We don’t want excuses or to blame it on things like that.

‘It’s good to have that.’