Lowe to miss Pompey opener against Luton

Jamal Lowe is out of Pompey’s League One curtain-raiser against Luton.

And the Pompey winger could even miss the Blues’ opening four games of the season after suffering an ankle injury in Saturday’s final pre-season friendly against FC Utrecht at Fratton Park.

Jamal Lowe in action against FC Utrecht before picking up his ankle injury Picture: Ben Queenborough

Lowe was substituted midway through the second half after falling awkwardly.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett confirmed today that the former Hampton & Richmond player suffered a ligament strain and will be out for ‘2-3 weeks’.

However, he remains hopeful that Lowe can make a quick recovery.

Speaking to The News, Jackett said: ‘It looks like his ankle strain may take two to three weeks.

'We hope it's the better end of that and won't take too long.

'But it could have been a lot worse when you see him limp off like that.

'You know, he's a quick healer, Jamal, and we hope within two weeks he's back.’

