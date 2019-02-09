Luton and Barnsley turn screw on Portsmouth - but Sunderland and Charlton are held

Pompey find themselves nine points behind Luton after the Blues' 1-1 draw at Plymouth - after the Hatters' remarkable recent form continued with a comfortable 3-0 home win over Wycombe.

Mick Harford's men are on 68 points after they saw off Wycombe thanks to goals by James Collins, Jason Cummings and George Moncur - who repeated his late-goal trick seen against Pompey 11 days ago.

Pompey put the pressure on at Plymouth Picture: Joe Pepler - Digital South

With Pompey's win;ess league run now stretching to five games, there was more bad news for Kenny Jackett's team as second-placed Barnsley hit four at struggling Gillingham to strengthen their spot in the automatic promotion places.

Kieffer Moore, Cauley Woodrow (2) and Jacob Brown were on target for the Tykes, who visit Fratton on February 23.

Better news for the Blues was that Sunderland failed to win. They led 1-0 at Oxford through a Jimmy Dunne strike but Jerome Sinclair struck in the 89th minute to leave the Black Cats feeling unlucky. Sunderland remain fourth, two points behind Pompey.

Fifth-placed Charlton were also held - they drew 1-1 at home to Southend, who host Pompey at 12.30pm next Saturday. Stephen Humphrys put Southend 1-0 up on 24 minutes but Ben Reeves rescused a point for the Addicks just before the hour.

With Pompey having 15 games left - one more than Luton but two less than Sunderland - there's plenty of points to play for, but the fact they are now effectively three wins behind Luton is a big worry.

Plymouth 1 Portsmouth 1 - plus Kenny Jackett's post-match thoughts

Midfielder - We deserved the win