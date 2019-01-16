Luton blow ahead of Portsmouth’s promotion visit

Luton’s exit from the FA Cup means Pompey’s trip to Kenilworth Road will go ahead as planned.

And the Hatters will be without one of their key players for the League One promotion clash.

Luton fell to a 1-0 third-round replay defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night.

As a result, the table-topping Blues’ trip to their second-placed rivals doesn’t need to be rescheduled.

The game takes place on Tuesday, January 29 and could have significant ramifications on which side reaches the Championship come the end of the campaign.

Jackett will be hoping to have as many players available as possible for the meeting – but Luton will have to make do without Danny Hylton.

The striker will serve the last game of a four-match suspension against Kenny Jackett’s side, after being sent off in his side’s 1-1 draw at Sunderland last Saturday.

In the second half, Hylton elbowed Jack Baldwin, with referee Lee Probert issuing a straight red card.

Luton opted not to appeal the decision.

And because it was the former Oxford man’s second dismissal of the season – after receiving his marching orders at Rochdale in November – he was slapped with a four-match ban.

The 29-year-old missed his side’s loss to Wednesday, while he’ll also be absent for games against play-off chasing Peterborough this Saturday, their trip to Southend a week later and the visit of the Blues.

Hylton played a pivotal role in the Hatters winning promotion from League Two last season.

They’ve carried on their momentum this campaign in their push for the Championship, with the Camden-born talent scoring five goals and creating one in 19 appearances.