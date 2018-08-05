Luton boss has nothing but pride for his side after losing to Pompey

Nathan Jones told of his pride for Luton his side in defeat.

The Hatters boss felt his men should have ran out comfortable winners as they lost 1-0 at Fratton Park on Saturday.

Luton boss Nathan Jones and Pompey manager Kenny Jackett. Picture: Andew Fosker

Jones felt his men took apart one of the major candidates for promotion.

He told Luton Today said: 'I thought we were outstanding.

'They scored from a real error, they’re quite a direct side, we won the first header but it fell, then (Alan) Sheehan slipped, we got done one v one and then they scored a decent-ish goal.

‘I thought we dominated the game from start to finish, to come from Fratton Park and play like that, I’m so proud of my team.

'We should have been comfortable, as we created the type of chances, I don’t know how thick those bars and posts are, but I thought we were brilliant, I really did.

'To come into League One, it will be a tester, the start we had against the favourites, or second favourites, and to do that to them, I’m excited for what we can achieve.'

Jones feels the display will hold Luton in good stead for the season.

He added: 'I’ve never been this pleased after a defeat, but I know we’re in a good place.

'I’m not mentioning anything about them, like others have done for us, with budgets and stuff like that, no, no, no. We’ve come here and competed with one of the best in the league and we’ve been by far the better side.'