Luton boss Mick Harford is remaining calm with his men in charge of their own destiny at the top of League One.

The Hatters could be forgiven for feeling a bit of pressure with Pompey, Sunderland and Barnsley all in fantastic form on Saturday.

But Harford’s men kept their good form going as well with a 2-0 win over Rochdale.

They know the teams below have the quality to keep marching on now.

It means any faltering from Luton could see the door open slightly for rivals.

Harford told Luton’s official site: ‘I keep saying it, but we have to look after ourselves.

‘We have to look after our game and I thought we did that excellently. We can't affect what other teams are doing, we will just keep trying to churn out results and win every game. We approach every game with a winning mentality and hopefully we can carry that on.’

Harford admitted Luton didn’t have it easy against Rochdale.

He added: ‘They pressed us really, really high, put us under pressure. They played quite a high line and in the first half, maybe if we had a bit more quality we could have got in behind and allowed more spaces behind, but the space was so condensed that it was difficult to get any fluency in our game.

‘But, overall, we are absolutely thrilled with the performance and the result.’

Leaders Luton are seven points ahead of third-placed Sunderland who have a game in hand.

Pompey are 10 points back from the top side.

READ MORE: Sunderland boss pleased with the form of his promotion chasers