Luton retain six-point lead at top of League One… Barnsley move five points clear of Portsmouth 

Luton retained their six-point lead at the top of League One with a 2-1 win at Fleetwood.

After Pompey threw away at 3-0 lead at Southend in the day’s early kick-off, the Hatters continued their impressive form by claiming all three points against Joey Barton’s side.

Mick Harford saw his Luton side stretch their unbeaten run to 20 matches with victory at Fleetwood

George Moncur and Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu were both on target to hand Ray Harford’s side a 2-0 lead, before Paddy Madden scored a late consolation for the hosts.

Luton’s win extends their unbeaten run to 20 matches.

Barnsley strengthened their grip on second place following a 2-1 home win against Wycombe.

Cauley Woodrow scored both the Tykes’ goals as they opened up a five-point lead over the third-placed Blues.

In the hunt for the play-off places, fifth-placed Charlton were held to a goalless draw by Blackpool, who remain in eighth.

Meanwhile, Peterborough did their promotion hopes a favour with a 1-0 win at Oxford United.

Ivan Toney scored the only goal of the game for the Posh in the 76th minute as they moved to within a point of seventh-placed Doncaster Rovers, who are in FA Cup action this weekend.

Sunderland, who drop to fourth following Pompey’s draw at Southend, drew 2-2 with Accrington on Friday night.