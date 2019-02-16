Luton retain six-point lead at top of League One… Barnsley move five points clear of Portsmouth 

Luton retained their six-point lead at the top of League One with a 2-1 win at Fleetwood.
After Pompey threw away at 3-0 lead at Southend in the day’s early kick-off, the Hatters continued their impressive form by claiming all three points against Joey Barton’s side.
George Moncur and Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu were both on target to hand Ray Harford’s side a 2-0 lead, before Paddy Madden scored a late consolation for the hosts.
Luton’s win extends their unbeaten run to 20 matches.
Barnsley strengthened their grip on second place following a 2-1 home win against Wycombe.
Cauley Woodrow scored both the Tykes’ goals as they opened up a five-point lead over the third-placed Blues.
In the hunt for the play-off places, fifth-placed Charlton were held to a goalless draw by Blackpool, who remain in eighth.
Meanwhile, Peterborough did their promotion hopes a favour with a 1-0 win at Oxford United.
Ivan Toney scored the only goal of the game for the Posh in the 76th minute as they moved to within a point of seventh-placed Doncaster Rovers, who are in FA Cup action this weekend.
Sunderland, who drop to fourth following Pompey’s draw at Southend, drew 2-2 with Accrington on Friday night.